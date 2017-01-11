UA police investigating burned body
A man's badly burned body was found Tuesday morning in a makeshift homeless encampment on otherwise unused University of Arkansas property in south Fayetteville. Police are investigating whether the man's death was accidental, possibly the result of an out-of-control campfire, or if foul play was involved, said Capt.
