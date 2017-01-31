UA endowment down 5.2% from year earlier
Endowment assets supporting the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville rank 103rd in value among U.S. and Canadian institutions, a slide of three spots from last year, according to a report released Tuesday. The endowment's $898.9 million market value as of June 30 was down 5.2 percent from a year earlier.
