UA endowment down 5.2% from year earlier

19 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Endowment assets supporting the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville rank 103rd in value among U.S. and Canadian institutions, a slide of three spots from last year, according to a report released Tuesday. The endowment's $898.9 million market value as of June 30 was down 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

