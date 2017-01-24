UA Chancellor opposes controversial campus carry bill

Arkansas Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, appears determined to allow more guns on college campuses in Arkansas, whether administrators of those institutions want them there or not. Collins on Monday filed House Bill 1249 , a revised version of his 2013 bill currently in place in Arkansas that requires universities to allow licensed faculty and staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus unless the universities themselves adopt policies to disallow them.

