UA Chancellor opposes controversial campus carry bill
Arkansas Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, appears determined to allow more guns on college campuses in Arkansas, whether administrators of those institutions want them there or not. Collins on Monday filed House Bill 1249 , a revised version of his 2013 bill currently in place in Arkansas that requires universities to allow licensed faculty and staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus unless the universities themselves adopt policies to disallow them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Millions protesting Trump
|6 min
|Arkansaw
|102
|Anagram of Donald Trump
|12 min
|SSOB
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|21 min
|Jamal
|33,440
|how much at DCI biologicals? (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|Zett
|243
|a relative was found guilty of food stamp fraud. (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Just curious
|178
|People who talk aloud at the library (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|oprah
|13
|Public Service announcement for snowflakes
|2 hr
|Ron B J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC