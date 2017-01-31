U of Arkansas Drops Trans Health Care

U of Arkansas Drops Trans Health Care

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

Transgender staff at the University of Arkansas have had to put their plans for surgery and hormone replacement therapy on hold after their health insurance benefits were suspended. Wright, a transgender woman living in northwest Arkansas, had finally learned last year that her wife's employer, the six-campus University of Arkansas system, would begin offering health insurance coverage for the treatment of gender dysphoria at the start of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Obama was still in office none of this crazi... 57 min Guest 59
ISIS Supporters Side With Anti-Trump Protesters... 1 hr Guest 2
Trump Bans All Lobbyists, Delivers In Spades 1 hr UNCLOG THE FILTER 13
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr TrueCon 33,525
Boycott Starbucks after CEO's refugee announcement 1 hr ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 14
Outside Looking In 1 hr ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 17
who likes pictures of pads in panties 1 hr ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 3
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC