U of Arkansas Drops Trans Health Care

Transgender staff at the University of Arkansas have had to put their plans for surgery and hormone replacement therapy on hold after their health insurance benefits were suspended. Wright, a transgender woman living in northwest Arkansas, had finally learned last year that her wife's employer, the six-campus University of Arkansas system, would begin offering health insurance coverage for the treatment of gender dysphoria at the start of 2017.

