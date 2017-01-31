U of Arkansas Drops Trans Health Care
Transgender staff at the University of Arkansas have had to put their plans for surgery and hormone replacement therapy on hold after their health insurance benefits were suspended. Wright, a transgender woman living in northwest Arkansas, had finally learned last year that her wife's employer, the six-campus University of Arkansas system, would begin offering health insurance coverage for the treatment of gender dysphoria at the start of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Obama was still in office none of this crazi...
|57 min
|Guest
|59
|ISIS Supporters Side With Anti-Trump Protesters...
|1 hr
|Guest
|2
|Trump Bans All Lobbyists, Delivers In Spades
|1 hr
|UNCLOG THE FILTER
|13
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|TrueCon
|33,525
|Boycott Starbucks after CEO's refugee announcement
|1 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|14
|Outside Looking In
|1 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|17
|who likes pictures of pads in panties
|1 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC