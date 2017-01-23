Two Accused Of Breaking Into Vehicles...

Two Accused Of Breaking Into Vehicles In Fayetteville

Malik C. Hykes, 18, of Springdale was arrested on suspicion of felony breaking and entering, and misdemeanor theft by receiving and loitering, according to police. Brandon S. Cabrera, 18, of Fayetteville was arrested on suspicion of felony breaking and entering and possession of marijuana, as well as misdemeanor theft by receiving and loitering, according to police.

