Tweet
The pending deal for American Airlines to acquire Trans World Airlines may affect air travel between the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport and St. Louis. The service - six inbound and six outbound flights per day - is provided by Trans States Airlines, the seventh-largest national airline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Wire.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ouch ! BBC Just Released 2nd Russian/Trump Tape
|2 min
|guest
|15
|Hair straightener being sold in ile at mall
|7 min
|Wondering
|1
|Grocery Coupons
|16 min
|Guest
|4
|looking for a real man to dominate me
|1 hr
|Dreams6303
|1
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|2 hr
|FROG
|7
|looking for a real man to dominate me
|3 hr
|Mints5312
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|sue2
|33,300
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC