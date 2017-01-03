Transportation Center Awarded $1.4 Million, Recognized as Top Level Facility
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - With a new $1.4 million award from the U.S. Department of Transportation, researchers at the University of Arkansas and their collaborators at five other institutions have renewed the status of the Maritime Transportation Research and Education Center, or MarTREC, as a Tier 1 University Transportation Center.
