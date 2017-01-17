TheatreSquared receives commitment fo...

TheatreSquared receives commitment for $9 million grant toward new facility

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

TheatreSquared is one step closer to opening their new theatre in Fayetteville. Or 9 million steps closer, depending on how you're counting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trasha D 6 min Guest 13
Daycare 46 min Amyjk21 1
Outraged Americans Demand Obama Impeachment, D... 1 hr liberals lie chea... 15
Obama crushes Russia! 1 hr liberals lie chea... 21
Trump Thumpers 1 hr liberals lie chea... 40
Obama Slams Disclaimer 1 hr liberals lie chea... 7
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Now_What- 33,335
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC