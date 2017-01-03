The Body comes to White Water Tavern

The Body comes to White Water Tavern

16 hrs ago

THE HARAHAN GOES LIVE: The quarterly Bicycle Advocacy of Arkansas meeting features talks from Joe Jacobs and Rex Nelson on cyclist-friendly developments in Bentonville, at the Clarendon Bridge and at Memphis' Big River Crossing, The Oyster Bar, 6:30 p.m., free. The International Mountain Biking Association no doubt raised some eyebrows when it announced that its 2016 World Summit would be held in Bentonville.

