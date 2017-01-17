State's jobless rate declines to 3.9%

State's jobless rate declines to 3.9%

Arkansas' unemployment rate slipped to 3.9 percent in December from 4 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. "Sub-4 percent unemployment is absolutely amazing," said Kathy Deck, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

