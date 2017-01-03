State women look for good effort at Tennessee
No. 4 Mississippi State walked off the court in Fayetteville, Ark., Thursday night with a win. It wasn't a particularly well-executed contest, but it was a 59-51 win on the road in the Southeastern Conference against Arkansas.
