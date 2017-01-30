Sissy Jones Inducted Into Retailer Ha...

Sissy Jones Inducted Into Retailer Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Sissy Jones, founder of jewelry store Sissy's Log Cabin and a legendary presence in Arkansas' retail world, has been inducted into National Jeweler magazine's Retailer Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Bans All Lobbyists, Delivers In Spades 3 min AmericaIsGreatAgain 1
Google Freaks Out After Alex Jones Storms Headq... 8 min FingDemocratWhine... 3
CNN: The Leader In Racist News Coverage 13 min FingDemocratWhine... 16
Guess What Group Plans to Â“MassivelyÂ” Resist Vo... 17 min FingDemocratWhine... 8
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min Freaks 33,520
If Obama was still in office none of this crazi... 19 min FingDemocratWhine... 52
Obama needs to shut up!!! 40 min FingDemocratWhine... 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC