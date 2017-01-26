Scientific computing: Code alert
Auriel Fournier had no choice but to learn programming. The ecology PhD student wanted to use a complex set of calculations to estimate migratory populations from field observations, and doing so efficiently required a software package that ran in the programming language R. Her principal investigator did not know the language.
Read more at Nature.
