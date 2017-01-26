Scientific computing: Code alert

Scientific computing: Code alert

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Nature

Auriel Fournier had no choice but to learn programming. The ecology PhD student wanted to use a complex set of calculations to estimate migratory populations from field observations, and doing so efficiently required a software package that ran in the programming language R. Her principal investigator did not know the language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lying Republicans, I thought Mexico was going t... 10 min Hidden Saint 7
NASA scientists join resistance with rogue Twit... 14 min guest 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 17 min BARNEYII 33,453
OBGYN Doctors (Apr '13) 47 min Momma to be 31
Worst President Ever!! 1 hr liberals are liars 22
Â“Big JoeÂ” Annihilates Crowd of SJWs at WomenÂ’s ... 1 hr liberals are liars 11
Did Trump say Canadian women were 2nd biggest t... 1 hr liberals are liars 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC