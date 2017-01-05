Restaurant news: Baker's Wakery, Rockin' Baker, Hawg Dogs, and more
Baker's Wakery specializes in baked donuts, and according to their Facebook page, often utilize fruits and vegetables in their recipes for "a more nutritionally dense breakfast." The truck celebrated their grand opening last weekend, and will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., and 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday for now.
