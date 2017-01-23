Resolution to designate Arkansaurus F...

Resolution to designate Arkansaurus Fridayi official state dinosaur passes House

Currently, Arkansas does not have an official state dinosaur. Rep. Greg Leding took the first step in addressing the dino-gap today.

