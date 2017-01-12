Report of armed man in Fayetteville prompts UA alert

A report of an armed subject in Fayetteville prompted the University of Arkansas to issue an emergency alert, though officials said there is "no known threat to campus." UA, in messages sent Tuesday morning through its RazALERT Emergency Notification system, said an armed man was seen on foot near Deane Street and Porter Road, which is near Interstate 49 about a mile-and-a-half northwest of campus.

