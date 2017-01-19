Recently Seized Fayetteville Pets Now Available For Adoption
Twenty-five dogs and one cat that were recently seized from a home in Fayetteville are now available for adoption, according to the City of Fayetteville. The pets were seized and surrendered to Fayetteville Animal Services on Jan. 10. Responding animal services officers and the shelter veterinarian turned in reports to the Washington County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald J Trump
|25 min
|Ummm
|19
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|58 min
|SSOB
|33,359
|Birth Control is Abortion! (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|SSOB
|28
|No sanctuary
|1 hr
|SSOB
|7
|JPD: Pornography sent to 12-year-old
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|Report: Randy Orton Has Altercation with Fan at...
|2 hr
|Guest
|2
|Outraged Americans Demand Obama Impeachment, D...
|2 hr
|Guest
|75
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC