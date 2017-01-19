Recently Seized Fayetteville Pets Now...

Recently Seized Fayetteville Pets Now Available For Adoption

Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Twenty-five dogs and one cat that were recently seized from a home in Fayetteville are now available for adoption, according to the City of Fayetteville. The pets were seized and surrendered to Fayetteville Animal Services on Jan. 10. Responding animal services officers and the shelter veterinarian turned in reports to the Washington County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday .

Fayetteville, AR

