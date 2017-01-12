Pulaski Tech move needs legislative OK
For Pulaski Technical College, a name will determine its future. Because the 26-year-old school isn't a "community college" by name, its leaders will need legislative approval this session to become a part of the University of Arkansas System and change its governing panel of trustees to an advisory board of visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Had to live a normal life when ur mom is a bit(h
|2 hr
|growthehellup
|7
|Amy Duch?
|3 hr
|Beth R
|1
|Misty Barber prostitute for the illegals
|3 hr
|Guest
|2
|The Heritage Company (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|you need a clue
|10
|Huge Defeat: Electors Turn Against Hillary
|5 hr
|Liberalsareinsane
|14
|pwnsboro arkansas
|5 hr
|SHREK
|5
|Trump Thumpers
|5 hr
|SHREK
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC