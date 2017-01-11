Prosecutor Clears Washington Co. Depu...

Prosecutor Clears Washington Co. Deputy Who Shot Man Outside Tire Shop

The Washington County prosecutor announced Wednesday a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy was justified in shooting a man outside a tire shop in Fayetteville last month. Cpl. Brad Robinson shot and killed Benjamin Ortiz on Dec. 21 outside Tire Tracks, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

