Prosecutor Clears Washington Co. Deputy Who Shot Man Outside Tire Shop
The Washington County prosecutor announced Wednesday a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy was justified in shooting a man outside a tire shop in Fayetteville last month. Cpl. Brad Robinson shot and killed Benjamin Ortiz on Dec. 21 outside Tire Tracks, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
