Police: Springdale Man Arrested With ...

Police: Springdale Man Arrested With 1.58 Pounds Of Meth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A Springdale man was arrested with nearly 1.58 pounds of methamphetamine last week, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Kelen Tomlinson, 31, was pulled over on Friday in Fayetteville, according to a department release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Millions protesting Trump 1 min Guest 125
Trumps Approval Rating up to 70% 7 min Who Knows Joe__ 3
NASA scientists join resistance with rogue Twit... 16 min Hidden Saint 4
Duggars approve man convicted of anal rape. 1 hr Fluffy 1
Lying Republicans, I thought Mexico was going t... 1 hr guest 9
Chad Odem? 2 hr RBJ 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr jynx 33,453
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC