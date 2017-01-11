Pinegrove's Evan Stephens Hall to Per...

Pinegrove's Evan Stephens Hall to Perform House Show

Out of the blue it seems, a house show featuring the singer-songwriter of one of 2016's critically-acclaimed debut bands will be taking place this Friday in Fayetteville. Evan Stephens Hall, of New Jersey-based band Pinegrove , will perform Friday, Jan. 13 at a house show near Wilson park at 480 W Cleburn St. with local indie group, Brother Moses.

