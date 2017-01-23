Pianist Paremski, Symphony of NWA, to...

Pianist Paremski, Symphony of NWA, to play Fayetteville

Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski will solo in Sergei Rachmaninov's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and conductor Paul Haas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

