Photos: Snow coats roadways in Fayetteville
Fayetteville roads were covered with a light dusting of snow Friday morning after winter weather rolled through the area Thursday night. "Our crews are out treating and clearing the streets," wrote Mayor Lioneld Jordan in an early morning Facebook post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a summary of the communist manifesto
|8 min
|NowUKnow
|1
|Republicans
|29 min
|PissnMoan
|27
|Official: FLL shooter told FBI that gov't contr...
|36 min
|PissnMoan
|4
|Know any good plumbers? (Nov '10)
|49 min
|wow
|13
|Can cold water faucet freeze but hot still work?
|53 min
|Just saying
|4
|McDonald's rant....
|55 min
|Guest
|12
|farting rainbows
|57 min
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC