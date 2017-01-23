Permanent post offered to UA's chief fundraiser

Mark Power has been named the top fundraising administrator for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville after serving as an interim leader since August, taking on the role as UA tries to raise $1 billion in a major fundraising effort. The university is more than halfway to its goal in Campaign Arkansas, raising over $588.4 million to be used for scholarships, building projects and endowed faculty positions, among other priorities, according to UA.

