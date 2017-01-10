Part Of Old Wire Road Closed For Cons...

Part Of Old Wire Road Closed For Construction In Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A portion of Old Wire Road will be closed for construction work in Fayetteville beginning Tuesday and ending at 11 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to a press release from the City of Fayetteville. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will be widening and realigning Old Wire Road at Mission Boulevard as part of the Old Wire Road Improvement Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
obama care SUCKS 39 min Guest 30
It's Official, Trump has the biggest ego 1 hr guest 20
Allison Munn has man hands 1 hr guest 10
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 1 hr guest 49
Trasha D 2 hr Dye skank 3
how to cure toenail fungus 2 hr Gas n Fire 3
Obama crushes Russia! 3 hr SHKRELI treason 13
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC