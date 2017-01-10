Part Of Old Wire Road Closed For Construction In Fayetteville
A portion of Old Wire Road will be closed for construction work in Fayetteville beginning Tuesday and ending at 11 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to a press release from the City of Fayetteville. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will be widening and realigning Old Wire Road at Mission Boulevard as part of the Old Wire Road Improvement Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|obama care SUCKS
|39 min
|Guest
|30
|It's Official, Trump has the biggest ego
|1 hr
|guest
|20
|Allison Munn has man hands
|1 hr
|guest
|10
|Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA
|1 hr
|guest
|49
|Trasha D
|2 hr
|Dye skank
|3
|how to cure toenail fungus
|2 hr
|Gas n Fire
|3
|Obama crushes Russia!
|3 hr
|SHKRELI treason
|13
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC