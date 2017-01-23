Ozark Off Road cyclists host 12th annual Buffalo Headwaters Challenge
Ozark Off Road Cyclists will host the 12th annual Buffalo Headwaters Challenge Jan. 27-29 in Red Star, located about 50 miles east of Fayetteville. The three-day event is free to current OORC members, and includes food, drinks, camping and plenty of mountain biking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst President Ever!!
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|when will white men realize they are inferior t... (May '13)
|2 hr
|guest
|188
|Shots fired near The Links?
|2 hr
|guest
|2
|Spicer = fake news
|2 hr
|guest
|45
|st bernards ER
|3 hr
|med
|1
|Haircuts for men in the Jonesboro area (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|First class
|18
|DNW lousy service (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Service
|91
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC