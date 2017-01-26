Open house draws hundreds to shuttered nuclear reactor
Deer were plentiful near the nuclear reactor test site. But as a young teenager, Tom Pennel quickly learned from the guards keeping watch what was off-limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN Debunks Its Own Claim That Trump Inaugurati...
|3 min
|MAJOR DOMO
|14
|So Let Me Get This Straight
|11 min
|MAJOR DOMO
|18
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|libturdsaredumbhists
|33,507
|How to pay for THE WALL
|17 min
|SSOB
|37
|Wife loves chinese soup
|1 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Pro trump march
|1 hr
|IM CHANGING MY NA...
|14
|Asian grocery store (Nov '11)
|2 hr
|Joy
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC