NWA Legislator Says Nixing GIF Fund Involved In Bribery Scheme Will Hit Rural Communities Hardest
Former Arkansas Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale, admitted to federal investigators that he and another legislator each got thousands of dollars in kickbacks in exchange for funneling $600,000 into two nonprofits in Springdale and Fayetteville. The money came from the state's General Improvement Fund and then went through the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.
