Nick Saban visits Akial Byers as Alabama DL commit works to attain eligibility

One day after the Fayetteville, Ark., four-star defensive lineman returned home from his official visit to Alabama, Saban and Alabama assistant Billy Napier went to Fayetteville High School to meet with Byers, some of his coaches, administrators and support staff members at the school. Last month in Orlando, Byers said he needed to raise his ACT score to qualify academically, and he was confident in doing that .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.