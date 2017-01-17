NanoMech reveals retail product launch, partnership with Pace Industries and Tesla
NanoMech of Springdale has used its nanotechnology experience to develop custom industrial lubricant for Fayetteville-based die-casting company Pace Industries. The partnership is among several moves in the works in the last couple of years that NanoMech is now taking public.
