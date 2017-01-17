NanoMech reveals retail product launc...

NanoMech reveals retail product launch, partnership with Pace Industries and Tesla

NanoMech of Springdale has used its nanotechnology experience to develop custom industrial lubricant for Fayetteville-based die-casting company Pace Industries. The partnership is among several moves in the works in the last couple of years that NanoMech is now taking public.

