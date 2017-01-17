NanoMech reveals retail product launch, partnership with Pace Industries and Tesla
NanoMech of Springdale has used its nanotechnology experience to develop custom industrial lubricant for Fayetteville-based die-casting company Pace Industries. The partnership is among several moves in the works in the last couple of years that NanoMech is now taking public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama refers to himself 40 times during Cubs vi...
|1 min
|Spidey Man
|19
|Outraged Americans Demand Obama Impeachment, D...
|1 min
|guest
|33
|I found Rupert
|1 min
|SSOB
|11
|Trump Thumpers
|2 min
|SSOB
|45
|Maxine Waters & Misfit Liberals
|15 min
|SSOB
|2
|Breaking: Panicked Joe Biden Admits World Gover...
|18 min
|SSOB
|2
|Hair straightener being sold in ile at mall
|28 min
|Duh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC