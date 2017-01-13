Multiple ORT Routes Reestablished After Devastating Fire
Multiple Ozark Regional Transit routes were reestablished Friday after a fire burned a majority of the company's vehicles. Two routes have been fully re-established with borrowed buses, and other combination routes have also been set up, according to a company press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asu lady basketball
|15 min
|Runnng joe
|1
|Is there a HIENIE BLEECHING spa in Jonesboro?
|43 min
|Rupert B Jigglebo...
|3
|JPD: Woman arrested on drug and child endangerm...
|50 min
|guest
|1
|Grocery Coupons
|52 min
|Guest1
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,297
|Can someone please tell me what donna dabo look... (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Maggie Jackson
|147
|Trump And Baggers Take "Golden Showers"
|2 hr
|Barfly Lexi
|55
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC