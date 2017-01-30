More on the Ecclesia scandal; at least ten legislators directed GIF money to college
Good story from Christie Swanson in the Northwest Arkansas edition of D-G over the weekend on the Eccelsia College scandal , which Max and Ernie Dumas have been covering here for the last few months. As far as I know, the central Arkansas edition of the Democrat-Gazette has not published the story in print, which seems curious given that it relates to a federal corruption probe into state legislators' use of public funds.
