MLK March And Vigil Held On University Of Arkansas Campus
Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a march across the University of Arkansas campus on Monday . "We come together as Northwest Arkansas to show solidarity, unity and stress the importance that, hey, it is important for us to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. King," John L. Colbert said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama refers to himself 40 times during Cubs vi...
|3 min
|SHREK
|8
|New ABC / WaPo Poll Shows Drop In Trump Favorab...
|14 min
|Who Knows Joe__
|2
|Trump Thumpers
|16 min
|SHREK
|28
|Hillary Clinton, a mistake for 2016 (Apr '13)
|21 min
|guest
|4,199
|Latest Electoral Projection Shows Clinton With ...
|30 min
|FingDemocratWhine...
|22
|Those Russian prostitutes
|37 min
|guest
|6
|ItÂ’s time to face facts: ObamaÂ’s presidency was...
|55 min
|FingDemocratWhine...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC