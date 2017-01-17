Microbes Could Survive Thin Air of Mars
Microbes that rank among the simplest and most ancient organisms on Earth could survive the extremely thin air of Mars , a new study finds. The Martian surface is presently cold and dry, but there is plenty of evidence suggesting that rivers, lakes and seas covered the Red Planet billions of years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|automax jonesboro (Oct '11)
|5 min
|GoPackGo
|23
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|18 min
|Guest
|33,363
|President Donald J Trump
|48 min
|Who Knows Joe__
|22
|Birth Control is Abortion! (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|SSOB
|28
|No sanctuary
|3 hr
|SSOB
|7
|JPD: Pornography sent to 12-year-old
|3 hr
|Guest
|1
|Report: Randy Orton Has Altercation with Fan at...
|4 hr
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC