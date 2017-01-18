Mayor Jordan delivers 2017 state of the city address

"For the past 8 years, I have happily reported to you that the state of our city is sound," Jordan said. "This year, I want to go a step further and let you know that due to the city of Fayetteville's economic prosperity, smart growth, ability to continue new infrastructure projects, and the increasing diversity of our people and workforce, the state of our city is strong, stronger than it has ever been before."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.