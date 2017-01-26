Man arrested after sex toy stolen fro...

Man arrested after sex toy stolen from Arkansas store falls in view of officer, police say

A man was arrested when a sex toy he had stolen from a Northwest Arkansas novelty store fell out of his jacket in view of a police officer, according to authorities. Andrew Bell, 30, walked into Seductions at 2244 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville around 9 p.m. and walked to a back room about 30 minutes later in an attempt to get out of view, an employee told a responding officer.

