Man Accused Of Shooting At Fayettevil...

Man Accused Of Shooting At Fayetteville Officer Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A man accused of shooting at a Fayetteville police officer Tuesday was booked into the Washington County Detention Center Friday. According to Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Donald J Trump 36 min Lucky 31
Outraged Americans Demand Obama Impeachment, D... 1 hr liberals eat babies 78
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 33,366
WomenÂ’s March Attendees Angry After Hillary Cli... 1 hr liberals eat babies 6
Birth Control is Abortion! (Jan '14) 1 hr liberals eat babies 33
Trump Thumpers 1 hr SSOB 82
bpl 3 hr Guest 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC