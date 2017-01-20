Man Accused Of Shooting At Fayetteville Officer Arrested
A man accused of shooting at a Fayetteville police officer Tuesday was booked into the Washington County Detention Center Friday. According to Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald J Trump
|36 min
|Lucky
|31
|Outraged Americans Demand Obama Impeachment, D...
|1 hr
|liberals eat babies
|78
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,366
|WomenÂ’s March Attendees Angry After Hillary Cli...
|1 hr
|liberals eat babies
|6
|Birth Control is Abortion! (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|liberals eat babies
|33
|Trump Thumpers
|1 hr
|SSOB
|82
|bpl
|3 hr
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC