Magazine to highlight Sissy Jones
ARKANSAS JEWEL: Longtime jeweler Sissy Jones, founder of Sissy's Log Cabin, is one of three jewelers being inducted into National Jeweler magazine's Retailer Hall of Fame. She is being inducted in the category of multistore independent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salesmen always get the shaft
|7 min
|Wife
|1
|Shia LaBeouf Is An MK Ultra Mind Control Victim
|9 min
|BOSS
|10
|thanks a billion! drudgereport dominates news t...
|11 min
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|7
|Asian grocery store (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|justme-123
|25
|Outside Looking In
|3 hr
|Guest
|8
|How to pay for THE WALL
|4 hr
|SSOB
|39
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|holder
|33,508
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC