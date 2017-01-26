Magazine to highlight Sissy Jones

Magazine to highlight Sissy Jones

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

ARKANSAS JEWEL: Longtime jeweler Sissy Jones, founder of Sissy's Log Cabin, is one of three jewelers being inducted into National Jeweler magazine's Retailer Hall of Fame. She is being inducted in the category of multistore independent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salesmen always get the shaft 7 min Wife 1
Shia LaBeouf Is An MK Ultra Mind Control Victim 9 min BOSS 10
thanks a billion! drudgereport dominates news t... 11 min ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 7
Asian grocery store (Nov '11) 1 hr justme-123 25
Outside Looking In 3 hr Guest 8
How to pay for THE WALL 4 hr SSOB 39
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr holder 33,508
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC