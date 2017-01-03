Life term sought in father's killing

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a Siloam Springs man accused of the Christmas night 2014 murder of his father. Ted Charles Meehan, 30, is charged with capital murder, which is punishable with life imprisonment without parole or a death sentence.

