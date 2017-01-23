Jimmy's Egg Opens in Fayetteville, Ar...

Jimmy's Egg Opens in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Jimmy's Egg Franchise Group, JE Ark Egg, LLC, is set to open its first Arkansas location at 3931 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville, AR, to the public in March 2017. Jimmy's Egg Franchise Group, JE Ark Egg, LLC, is set to open its first Arkansas location at 3931 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville, AR, to the public in March 2017.

