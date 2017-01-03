Jesus and java converge at Third Space Coffee
Of course every bar, restaurant and coffee shop wants to be your third space when you aren't at work or home, which explains why the sociological term has enjoyed such wide usage. But not everyone has the chutzpah to actually brand around the concept, as Fayetteville, Arkansas native and pastor Roland Smith has done with Third Space Coffee.
