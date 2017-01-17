Iron & Wine, Wood Brothers, Elephant ...

Iron & Wine, Wood Brothers, Elephant Revival and more to...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

It will be the first appearance at Fayetteville Roots Festival for Iron & Wine, the indie act and solo project by songwriter Sam Beam. Folk groups The Wood Brothers and Elephant Revival have performed at the event in the past, and John Fullbright , Joe Purdy , Matt the Electrician , The Honey Dewdrops , and of course, festival organizers Smokey & The Mirror , should all be familiar names to folks who follow the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 29 min Now_What- 33,335
Obama Slams Disclaimer 30 min Who Knows Joe__ 6
Trasha D 51 min Loverboy 11
New ABC / WaPo Poll Shows Drop In Trump Favorab... 1 hr Guest 17
Obama crushes Russia! 1 hr Masada myth 20
News Report: Randy Orton Has Altercation with Fan at... 1 hr guest 1
Trump Thumpers 2 hr FartmanRatisUGLY 38
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC