Iron & Wine, Wood Brothers, Elephant Revival and more to...
It will be the first appearance at Fayetteville Roots Festival for Iron & Wine, the indie act and solo project by songwriter Sam Beam. Folk groups The Wood Brothers and Elephant Revival have performed at the event in the past, and John Fullbright , Joe Purdy , Matt the Electrician , The Honey Dewdrops , and of course, festival organizers Smokey & The Mirror , should all be familiar names to folks who follow the festival.
