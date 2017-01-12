Hundreds gather near UA campus in honor of MLK Day

Marchers participate in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March to the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Participants in the march began near the corner of Razorback Road and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and marched, sang and chanted to the Arkansas Union for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Vigil co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas Associated Student Government, the Black Student Association and the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Council.

