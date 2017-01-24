How Fayetteville voted in the 2016 General Election
With all of the votes from the 2016 General Election now fully certified and reported, we thought it would be interesting to tally up the Fayetteville-specific results for each of the contested races on the Nov. 8 ballot. The Washington County Election Commission has all of the countywide results posted, including precinct tallies taken from each polling location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Millions protesting Trump
|6 min
|Arkansaw
|102
|Anagram of Donald Trump
|13 min
|SSOB
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|21 min
|Jamal
|33,440
|how much at DCI biologicals? (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|Zett
|243
|a relative was found guilty of food stamp fraud. (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Just curious
|178
|People who talk aloud at the library (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|oprah
|13
|Public Service announcement for snowflakes
|2 hr
|Ron B J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC