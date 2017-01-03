Health officials see new cases of mum...

Health officials see new cases of mumps drop

The number of mumps cases in Northwest Arkansas appears to be leveling off -- a possible turning point in the outbreak. The Arkansas Department of Health counted about 2,400 confirmed or strongly suspected cases of mumps as of Thursday.

