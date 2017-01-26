Hagar, the ultimate single mother, co...

Hagar, the ultimate single mother, comes to Nightbird with poet Mohja Kahf

Read more: Fayetteville Free Weekly

Mohjah Kahf is this month's featured speaker for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective reading at Nightbird Books, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. It will be a homecoming of sorts Tuesday evening when poet and activist Mohja Kahf takes the podium at Nightbird Books to read from her latest work, Hagar Poems. A long-time contributor to the Fayetteville lit scene and, in particular, to Ozark Poets and Writers Collective, Kahf traces her involvement with the group back to its days at Gaylord's and Common Grounds.

Fayetteville, AR

