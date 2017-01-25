Group opposing campus carry plans 'Capitol meet-up' for Tuesday

Rep. Charlie Collins ' bill to to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns is likely to bring a crowd to the Capitol on Tuesday, where it's set to run in the House Judiciary committee at 10 a.m. Arkansans Against Guns On Campus , which describes itself as "a coalition of students, faculty, alumni, mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers," is planning a " Capitol meet-up, " aiming to organize opponents of the bill to attend the committee meeting at 10 a.m. The group is also planning to line the steps leading up the House chamber as lawmakers walk in.

