Frozen Toes 15K calls for tough trail-running feats

The Frozen Toes 15K Trail Run will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kessler Mountain Regional Park, 2600 W. Judge Cummings Road in Fayetteville. Participant check-in and race-day registration will be 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. at the concession building in Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

