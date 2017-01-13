Former Fayetteville Mayor Passes Away...

Former Fayetteville Mayor Passes Away At 88

Fred Vorsanger served as the mayor from 1989-1992, according to a city press release. He was the last mayor to serve under the manager-city board style of government.

